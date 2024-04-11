Banned cough syrup worth about Rs 1.5 cr seized, 7 held

: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police nabbed seven persons and seized banned cough syrup phensedyl worth about Rs 1.5 crore from Kalaikunda during a joint raid with the West Midnapore District Police late on Monday evening.

According to STF officials, acting on a tip off, cops conducted a raid at a place called Pathri in Kalaikunda.

During the raid, police found that seven persons were unloading several sacks containing boxes from a goods vehicle to an SUV. When police challenged them, some of the accused persons tried to flee. However, police personnel somehow managed to catch them.

During search of both the vehicles, it was found that they were carrying as many as 15,600 bottles of phensedyl of 100 ml each.

The market value of the seized contraband is approximately Rs 1.5 crore. Police said that the arrested persons were running this illegal godown of the contraband for quite a long time. They were involved in smuggling of phensedyl from Uttar Pradesh into Bengal.

From Bengal they used to sell it to other different areas in the state. They also used to send the contraband to Bangladesh. A case has been registered at the Kharagpur local police station.