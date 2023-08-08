Bangladesh link found in child trafficking racket

Kolkata: The child trafficking racket that was busted by the Kolkata police recently, is suspected to have its network outside the country as well.



The police have come to know that a Bangladeshi national had came to an IVF centre in Kolkata for treatment, who reportedly stayed in the city for about 10 months and handed over a child against a huge amount of money.

While interrogating the arrested women, investigating officers came to know that they spotted the Bangladeshi couple at an IVF centre where they had come for treatment.

They were convinced to buy a child instead of getting treated. The details in the birth certificate were allegedly manipulated and several documents were forged after the child was born.

Using those documents, the Bangladeshi couple returned home with the child. The police are suspecting that the traffickers not only sold children to Bangladesh but also in Sri Lanka.

Many people avoid legal adoption as the process is a little complex.

However, cops are yet to identify and nab the persons who used to forge and manipulate the documents.

Apart from this, a few doctors of some IVF centres are also under scanner. Cops may soon question a few of them to find out whether or not they were involved in the racket.

The cops have also found that the traffickers had arranged a good number of surrogate mothers who agreed to give their babies against money.

These surrogate mothers belong to poor families and do this for money. The police are also trying to find out the exact number of surrogate mothers who were dragged into the illegal business by the traffickers.