‘Bangla Pokkho’ writes to CJI requesting supervision of High Court judge order

Kolkata: Garga Chatterjee, the general secretary of the ‘Bangla Pokkho’ organisation has written to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), requesting him to supervise an order of a Calcutta High Court Justice where the latter allegedly wrote that Hindi is the national language of India.



Chatterjee’s advocate, Dibayayan Banerjee wrote the letter to the CJI D Y Chandrachud.

In the letter, it was mentioned that on July 31, Justice Dipankar Datta of Calcutta High Court had disposed of a transfer petition and stated his view on the matter. The letter read that in his view, Justice Datta wrote that “since all the witnesses of the petitioner are from Siliguri, language could be a barrier. The contention has been urged only to be rejected. In a country as diverse as India, it is no doubt true that people speak different languages. There are at least 22 (twenty-two) official languages. However, Hindi being the national language, it is expected of the witnesses who would be produced by the petitioner before the MACT, Fatehgarh, U.P. to communicate and convey their version in Hindi. If the contention of the petitioner is to be accepted, it is the claimants who would be seriously prejudiced not being in a position to communicate and convey their version in Bengali.”

Advocate Banerjee wrote to the CJI that it was disheartening to read the said order by Justice Dipankar Datta, which somewhere or the other allegedly failed to uphold the spirit of the country since ‘there is no provision in the Constitution of India declaring Hindi as the National Language of India.’ Hence, Indian citizens cannot be left at a disadvantage due to their lack of Hindi communication skills. Also, the Ministry of Home Affairs in an answer to a question concerning the matter stated that there is no provision in the Constitution of India to accord Hindi the status of national language.

He prayed to the CJI to supervise the order in context and take the necessary step.