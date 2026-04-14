Bangarh tourism promises resurface as key poll issue in Gangarampur

BALURGHAT: The historic archaeological site of Bangarh has once again emerged as a major election issue in South Dinajpur’s Gangarampur Assembly Constituency, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) targeting the alleged unfulfilled promises of the sitting BJP MLA Satyendranath Roy.

Launching his campaign, TMC candidate Goutam Das criticised Roy for failing to deliver on plans to develop Bangarh into a tourism hub over the past five years.

He alleged that promises of excavation, museum construction and employment generation remained largely on paper, turning Bangarh into a “jumla” (empty promise) in the current election narrative.

Roy, who was elected from Gangarampur in 2021 on a BJP ticket and is contesting again, had earlier announced a slew of initiatives centred around Bangarh. These included installation of around 40 lights using MLA funds, a proposal for an additional 200 lights, fencing of the elevated archaeological mounds and the construction of a museum to showcase the region’s rich heritage.

Officials from the Archaeological Survey of India were also expected to identify sites for further excavation and preservation work. However, apart from the installation of a few lights, little progress has been made on the ground, local sources claim.

Das, who had narrowly lost the 2021 election by 4,592 votes, said: “The BJP MLA had earlier assured excavation work at Bangarh. People can see what has actually happened. Once again, the BJP tried to use Bangarh to secure votes but voters are now aware. Such promises will no longer influence them.”

Located along the Punarbhaba river in Ward No. 15 of Gangarampur town in South Dinajpur district, Bangarh spans nearly four square kilometres and holds significant archaeological value.

Excavations first conducted between 1938 and 1941 and later between 2009 and 2011 by the ASI’s Kolkata Circle, revealed evidence of habitation from the pre-Mauryan period to the medieval Muslim era. Archaeologists have unearthed black soil layers believed to date back to the Chalcolithic age, along with terracotta pottery, copper artefacts, furnaces, waste disposal sites, bricks of varying sizes and structural remains including a sanctum. These findings suggest the existence of a once-flourishing fortified urban settlement. Experts believe that systematic excavation and research could uncover further insights into ancient Indian civilisation.

Despite repeated demands from various quarters and assurances from leaders, including former Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel during his visit in 2021, fresh excavation work has yet to take off. With Bangarh’s development once again in focus, the issue is set to play a crucial role in shaping voter sentiment in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.