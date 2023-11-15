Baguiati: Decomposed body of woman found

Kolkata: Tension spread in the Jagatpur area in Baguiati after the decomposed body of a woman was found on Tuesday afternoon. According to sources, the owner of the house Gopal Mukherjee had given the house on rent. On Tuesday when he came to clean it, he saw a drum inside the second-floor bathroom from where a foul smell was emanating.

When he went close to see what was inside, he saw that the drum was sealed with cement. Suspecting something wrong, he informed the police. The decomposed body was found after the cops opened the drum using a cutter.

Police are certain that the woman was murdered and the body was hidden inside the drum. Cops are checking the details of the person who took the house on rent.

Sources informed that the Detective department of Bidhannagar City Police is assisting the cops of Baguiati Police Station to crack the case and nab the culprits.