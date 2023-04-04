Awareness drive: ‘Nirmal Sathis’ to educate masses on waste segregation in Malda

malda: To avoid the menace of mixing of other waste with plastic in the municipal area, the ‘Nirmal Sathis’ will be knocking on every household to create awareness among people regarding waste segregation.



Plastic pollution has now become a burning issue in Malda. A detailed District Environment Plan (DEP), is being prepared by the district administration to eradicate this problem.

Plastic is getting deposited in the drains and finally in the river owing to the non segregation of waste at the time of disposal from households. This problem has now become a major headache for the administrative and municipal authorities.

Two women in every ward of English Bazar Municipality (EBM) have been employed as ‘Nirmal Sathis’. Hence, they will pay a visit to each and every household in their respective wards to create mass awareness among the residents of English Bazar Municipality (EBM,) Malda. Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, Chairman of the civic body, said: “We are now under solid waste management project. To keep the environment pollution-free, generation of public awareness is of utmost importance. ‘Nirmal Sathis’ in every ward of EBM have been asked to visit every household to make people aware of how to dispose of waste judiciously by segregating plastic from other waste.”

With the rainy weather due in a few months the sewage system of the EBM is being inspected by the Chairman himself.

The plastic deposition in the sewers has been found to be a major reason for the clogging of drains. As a result different wards in the EBM get inundated with rain.

Various environmental activists are also vocal over plastic reaching the river water through waste waters. Now awareness among residents can only put a brake on the situation from getting worse.