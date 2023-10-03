At least 10 injured as bus overturns after being hit by car in Salt Lake

Kolkata: At least 10 persons were injured after a collision took place between a car and a bus early on Monday morning at the College More crossing of Sector V in Salt Lake.



According to police sources, two buses from the route KB-16 were allegedly moving towards College More from the Ring Road at a

high speed. People on the road and passengers waiting for buses told the cops that both buses were trying to overtake each other and move ahead. The eyewitnesses of the accident reportedly told the police that despite the signal being red for the Karunamoyee-bound vehicles coming from Ring Road, one of the buses violated the signal. At the same time, an SUV was moving towards SDF at a high speed.

At the College More crossing around 6:30 am an SUV collided with the bus and after being hit, the bus with passengers on board went over the median

divider and overturned.

Traffic cops, with the help of other people, rushed the injured passengers to Bidhannagar Sub Divisional Hospital. They were later discharged after necessary treatment. Due to the impact of the collision, the SUV hit two motorcycles due to which the riders suffered minor injuries. They were also taken to the hospital. “Both the buses were driven recklessly and trying to overtake each other. Also, the SUV was moving at a high speed. The drivers should have been more cautious,” said a traffic cop.