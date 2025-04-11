At a glance

Body of missing man found in maize field in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: The body of a 52-year-old man, identified as Lendo Mohammed, was recovered from a maize field in the Koun Pakri area under Jalpaiguri Kotwali Police Station on Thursday. According to local sources, Mohammed was missing since the previous night. Despite a search by family members, he could not be located. The next morning, around 11 am, villagers discovered his body in the middle of a maize field. Upon receiving the information, police from Kotwali Station reached the spot. An investigation has begun.

Raiganj: One dead, one injured after being hit by trains

Raiganj: One Jaganath Mahanta (35) was run over and killed by Rahdikapur-Siliguri Demu train near Sukanta More in Kaliyaganj of North Dinajpur district on Thursday morning. In another incident, the right leg of a class X student Robiul Hoque was cut off when he tried to board a running train at Bamangaon in Raiganj. He is now undergoing treatment in a private nursing home in Siliguri. Investigation has started on both incidents.