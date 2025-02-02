At a Glance

Body of woman recovered in Raiganj

Raiganj: The body of a woman Rahima Khatun (25) was recovered from a maize field at Patharkatta village in Putia Police Station in Bihar close to Islampur on Saturday afternoon. The deceased was a resident of Gherbari in Islampur in Bengal. Locals suspected that she was killed after being raped. Police officials of both Islampur Police Station and Putia Police Station in Bihar have started a joint investigation on it, said a police official of Islampur Police District.

South Dinajpur: 185 families join Trinamool Congress

BALURGHAT: A TMC induction programme was held in the Bansihari Jamar area of South Dinajpur on Saturday evening. A total of 185 families from CPM and BJP joined TMC from Abu Taher Booth, Dhutura Booth, Banipara Booth and Shiul North. Minister Biplab Mitra attended the event, emphasising TMC’s commitment to the people.