At 15.3 degree C, Kolkata sees coldest day so far on Mon

Kolkata: The city on Monday registered the coldest day of the season with the mercury plunging down to 15.3 degree Celsius. South Bengal has witnessed a drop in mercury by around 5 degree Celsius in the past four days.



According to the office record of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore, Kolkata had registered the lowest temperature at 13.2 degree Celsius on December 17 last year. Weather officials believe that temperature will drop further later this month. On December 14 in 2021, the city had registered its lowest temperature at 15.1 degree Celsius.

Cold waves have already gripped Kolkata as the minimum temperature in the city plunged below 16 degrees Celsius. Highest temperature was recorded at 25 degree Celsius. Lowest temperature in the western districts has already dropped to 12 degree Celsius. Night temperature may drop by 2-3 degree Celsius in the next two days, the MeT office said. The sky will remain clear in the next few days. However, people in several South Bengal districts may witness fog in the morning hours. Several North Bengal districts saw thick clouds in the early Monday morning. Traffic movement was slow in several parts as visibility remained low. According to the weather office prediction, the visibility in some parts of North Bengal will go down below 200 meter.

The chill has been triggered by the return of the northwesterly wind that had slowed down following the formation of a low pressure above Bay of Bengal earlier last week. New Year’s Eve could remain chilly in Kolkata with the mercury hovering below 15 degrees Celsius, predicted the Met office.

The minimum temperature could hover around 14 degrees on New Year’s eve. The MeT office on Saturday predicted that cold north wind would intensify bringing mercury further down in the next few days. The MeT office had also said that the mercury would go down by 5 degree Celsius during the night hours in the next couple of days.

Intermittent rain had lashed the city and several parts of South Bengal on Wednesday and Thursday last week hampering the normal life. Light to moderate rain occurred over east India till Friday as cyclonic storm Michaung weakened into a less marked low-pressure area over Chhattisgarh.