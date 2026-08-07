Assembly committee allocation sparks row

Kolkata: ISF MLA Naushad Siddique has been appointed chairman of the West Bengal Assembly’s Paper Laid Committee, while senior TMC MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay has written to Speaker Rathindra Basu alleging bias in the allocation of committee chairmanships.

The Assembly Secretariat announced the chairpersons of 41 standing committees on Wednesday. BJP MLAs were appointed to head 31 committees, while the remaining 10 were allocated to Opposition legislators. Besides Naushad, rebel TMC MLA Kanaiya Lal Agarwal was appointed chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The allocation triggered criticism from the Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the TMC and sections of the opposition, with questions being raised over the basis of the distribution. Several opposition MLAs, including Congress and CPM legislators, were not given chairmanships. Mamata-led faction leaders alleged that MLAs close to Ritabrata Banerjee had been favoured.

Sobhandeb, in his letter to the Speaker, sought a review of the committee allocation process. The faction claimed the distribution indicated a political understanding between the BJP government and the Ritabrata camp.

Assembly Secretariat sources, however, maintained that the chairmanships were allocated according to the numerical strength of the opposition in the House and that all opposition members were treated equally, without recognising any political faction separately.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh criticised the allocation, alleging that the BJP had favoured members of the Ritabrata Banerjee faction despite it not having received Election Commission recognition. Mpost