Arrangements to be made at 181 ghats across the city

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) along with Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) is making arrangements in 181 ghats across the city for performing Chhath rituals on November 19 and 20 with both Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar to be kept out of bounds for the Puja rituals.



A meeting was chaired by Mayor Firhad Hakim with all stakeholders at KMC on Monday where it has been decided that the civic body will make arrangements in 111 ghats, including 23, in close proximity to Rabindra Sarobar. These 23 ghats will come up in Kidderpore, EM Bypass, Tollygunge, and the Tollygunge Phari areas in the city.

“KMDA alone will be making arrangements for performing Chhath Puja in 42 ghats while 28 ghats along River Hooghly will also be available for the rituals,” Hakim said.

Representatives from KMDA, the custodian of Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar, Kolkata Police, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port and officers from the Navy were present during the meeting.

“There will be elaborate security arrangements at all the ghats with the disaster management group (DMG) of Kolkata Police and rescue team from KMC placed at all the ghats. There will be a disaster management team of the Navy at the ghats under their jurisdiction. The measures will ensure averting any untoward incident,”

Hakim added.

Both Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar are under the glare of the National Green Tribunal due to pollution issues.

There will be facilities of bio-toilets, police assistance booths, changing rooms for women, lighting arrangements and drinking water facilities in most of the ghats, including those of the Hooghly River.

Wooden or ply platforms will be set up at the temporary ghats and arrangements will be such that the Chhath Puja revellers cannot go beyond chest-deep water to ensure safety.

There will be sufficient police deployment and all the gates leading to Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar will be closed. Barricades will be set up at the probable places where boundary walls can be breached to reach upto the two water bodies.