‘Around 614 children rescued by Eastern Rly’s RPF till Oct 2023’

Kolkata: Around 614 children were rescued and rehabilitated by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Eastern Railway (ER) up to October this year. Eastern Railway has four divisions, including Malda Town, Sealdah, Howrah and Asansol.



Out of the 614 rescued children, 328 were boys and 286 were girls.

“The Railway Protection Force of Eastern Railway has demonstrated exceptional dedication in reducing the number of abandoned children, as reported up to October 2023,” an official stated.

Swift action was taken in the rehabilitation process as well. “All the rescued children have been successfully placed in appropriate care environments. The collaborative efforts of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and local Police Groups (GRPS/Local Police Station) have been instrumental in ensuring that these children receive the support and care they deserve,” the official said.

The NGOs have contributed by taking responsibility for 588 children rescued by the RPF.