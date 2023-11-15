Army soldier Naik Ranu Mangar cremated with full military honours

Alipurduar: Indian Army soldier, 33-year-old Naik Ranu Mangar, was cremated with full military honours at the Dalsingpara Torsha River ghat in the Kalchini block of Alipurduar.



Serving in the 7/8 Battalion of the Gorkha Regiment of the Indian Army, Mangar’s body was brought to his home on Tuesday. Shops downed shutters as a mark of respect. According to Army sources, Mangar was deployed at the Forward Post on Samshabari Mountain as part of Operation Rakshak in Kashmir. On November 11, four soldiers were conducting routine patrolling activities to prevent infiltration. At 3:55 pm, two soldiers slid due to a snow avalanche. While one soldier was found 30 feet below, Naik Ranu Mangar got caught in the avalanche and lost his life, with hypothermia being the likely cause of death. Ranu Mangar’s family comprises his parents, wife, two children, and a brother. He was expected to return home on November 16 for his brother’s wedding, scheduled for December 4.

Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik, Kalchini MLA Bishal Lama, ZP member Gangaprasad Sharma, Kalchini BDO, and many others were present to express their condolences.