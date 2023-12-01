Appointment of V-Cs in state univs: State appeals to SC not to defer hearing

Kolkata: The state government has appealed to the Supreme Court not to defer hearing associated with the appointment of vice-chancellors (V-C) in the state universities.



The move came soon after the state learnt that Bengal Governor, who is also the chancellor of the state universities, made a plea to the apex court for pushing back the hearing for seven days.

It is learnt that state Education minister Bratya Basu on Thursday chaired a meeting with senior officials of the department where the decision of appealing to the apex court was taken. Presently, about 31 universities do not have any permanent vice-chancellors.

The apex court had sought nominees and the department had already sent five names as per direction. The SC will constitute a search and selection committee which will then decide on the appointment of vice-chancellors in state.

Governor C V Ananda Bose, however, has appointed interim vice-chancellors in 27 universities.

The Supreme Court on Friday said that it will formulate a search-cum-selection committee for the appointment of chancellors of universities in Bengal.

The court has been hearing a plea by the Bengal government that claimed that both the chancellor and the UGC have failed to respond to any of the communications/reminders made by the government seeking a nominee from them to constitute the search and selection committee so that regular vice-chancellors can be appointed.