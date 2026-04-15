Appointment of sanitation workers as polling officers triggers row

Malda: A controversy has erupted in Malda after nearly 40 sanitation workers, including sweepers and conservancy staff of English Bazar Municipality (EBM), were reportedly appointed as third polling officers for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections. The development has sparked sharp political reactions and raised serious questions about the preparedness of election personnel.

According to sources, many of those assigned the responsibility of third polling officer are employed with the EBM as sweepers, cleaners, or helpers. Some even perform duties related to sanitation work, including handling waste and maintaining public toilets. What has intensified the controversy is that several of them have allegedly stated they are unable to sign their names and instead use thumb impressions.

“We don’t know how voting is conducted. We have never handled such a duty before,” said one of the workers, expressing concern and confusion over the responsibility entrusted to them. The issue has drawn criticism from political quarters, particularly the Trinamool Congress. District leaders have strongly objected to the Election Commission’s decision.

“This is not an election, this is a mockery of the democratic process,” alleged a senior district TMC leader. EBM councillor and district spokesperson Subhamoy Basu confirmed that a formal complaint has already been sent to the Election Commission.

“Nearly 40 sanitation workers have been assigned polling duties. This will also disrupt essential civic services in the municipal area,” he said.

Municipal authorities have warned that sanitation services could be severely affected during the election period if such a large number of workers remain engaged in poll duties.

Responding to the controversy, Additional District Magistrate (Development) Anindya Sarkar stated: “All appointments have been made following the guidelines of the Election Commission.

However, if there are any discrepancies, they will be reviewed and necessary steps will be taken.”

The incident has triggered widespread debate across political circles in Malda, with all parties closely watching how the administration addresses the issue.