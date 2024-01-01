Anupam Hazra puts state BJP in discomfort through social media posts

Kolkata: Even after being dropped from the party post, BJP MP Anupam Hazra has apparently continued to put his party in discomfort through social media posts, thus drawing flak from other state BJP leaders.



Hazra has lately been grabbing the limelight for his allegedly controversial remarks which has put the state BJP in an uneasy position. He has been taking to social media to protest to advocate for what he feels are “necessary reforms” which need to be implemented within the party fold.

The MP has been alleging that the state BJP needs to be freed from “thieves”. Such a move also led to his recent removal from the post of BJP’s national secretary.

However, he again took to social media and put out a similar post in Bengali. The post roughly translates that on spotting a thief in someone else’s home one should shout out so loud that people shouldn’t be able to suspect that you may be harbouring some thieves at your home.

Clarifying his comment, Hazra told the media that his message is loud and clear and needs no explanation. He maintained that such posts are nothing new and that he has been putting out such messages for some time now.

Recently, several internal meetings were held by BJP’s senior leader and Union Home minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda in Kolkata. Following this, Hazra was removed from the position of BJP national secretary. The fact that such a decision was taken concerning him was of hardly a surprise to many and became more apparent from his absence from the organisational meetings.

Following his removal from the position of general secretary, Hazra indicated that he may be reinstated if he conforms to certain conditions laid out before him by the party.

Reacting to his posts, BJP leader Sajal Ghosh said that Hazra can go join TMC if he wants to rather than allegedly making a fool out of himself. Trinamool Congress recently remarked that Shah’s visit to Bengal was aimed at solving internal feuds with the state BJP.