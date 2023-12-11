Anandapur: One held in ‘rape-kidnap’ case

Kolkata: The police have made some breakthrough in the Anandapur ‘rape-kidnap’ case as a person identified as Souvik Das has been arrested and later remanded to police custody by the court till December 19.

The case took a new turn after the police discovered that the accused in the case, Subhajit Mondal, was kidnapped on the day of the incident leading them to suspect if the victim lodged a false complaint against the man out of personal grudge.

Police have found out that the accused Subhajit was kidnapped on the afternoon of December 4; the day of the incident. They have also found several ambiguities in the statement of the complainant who alleged that she supposedly got a call on that day from Subhajit asking her to meet him in a bid to sort out their differences. She had claimed that when she agreed to do so, the duo went for a long drive and stopped at a sparsely populated area in Anandapur where she was offered a cold drink, consuming which she fell unconscious. She alleged that when she woke up she realised she was raped.

When police of Anandapur PS began looking for Subhajit they could not trace him initially. They were informed by the cops of Netaji Nagar PS that they rescued Subhajit from a flat where he and his driver were kept after being kidnapped. This led police to doubt that if the accused was kidnapped on December 4 noon, how could he have committed the alleged rape later that night.

The woman, who is presently lodged in a home, is suspected to have lodged a false complaint due to some personal grudge. Police are probing this angle. Meanwhile, police, acting on a tip off, arrested a youth identified as Souvik

Das, one of the accused in the kidnapping case.