Amit Shah to finalise Bengal Cabinet, BJP’s CM pick at May 8 strategy meeting

Kolkata: Union Home minister Amit Shah is expected to hold a key strategy meeting at New Town Convention Centre on May 8, where the composition of the new Cabinet, allocation of portfolios, and key governance priorities will be finalised.

Shah will hold detailed consultations on the upcoming oath-taking ceremony. He is also expected to chair a crucial meeting with senior party leaders and core committee members. The discussions will focus on assessing the political situation, reviewing organisational preparedness, and finalising the next course of action. Incidentally, Shah was appointed as the BJP’s central observer with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi serving as co-observer.

BJP MP Soumitra Khan and Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, along with Sankar Ghosh, who was re-elected from Siliguri, visited the New Town convention centre on Wednesday and inspected the convention halls.

Amid growing speculation, Suvendu Adhikari has emerged as the frontrunner for the chief minister’s post ahead of the legislature party meeting scheduled for May 8. Sources within the BJP said that the possibility of a tribal face is also being considered alongside the names of Adhikari and others, as the BJP has secured 38 out of the 40 Assembly seats in the Jangalmahal region.

It was learnt that in Shah’s residence in Delhi, a meeting was held for selecting the chief ministerial candidate. It was learnt that there are two names who are the frontrunners for the post of deputy chief minister, which will be created in the state. BJP leader Agnimitra Paul is said to be a frontrunner for the CM’s post. Speculations are being floated that Kartik Maharj is being backed as the Chief Ministerial candidate by the RSS.

Sources said that Nisith Pramanik and Sankar Ghosh, who are coming from North Bengal, will be accommodated in the list of the Council of ministers. Ashoke Dinda may also get a portfolio. Prominent BJP leader Dr Indranil Khan, who won from Behala West, is also a strong contender for a cabinet berth. Swapan Dasgupta, who won from Rashbehari, will also get an important portfolio.

Sourav Sikdar, former IPS Rajesh Kumar, and Pijush Kanoria will also get Cabinet portfolios. Even the name of Ratna Debnath, who won from Panihati, is in discussion for a place.