Amid rising dengue cases, JU’s Physical Edu dept bats for suspension of classes

Kolkata: Amid growing dengue crisis at Jadavpur University (JU), the Physical Education department has informed the administration of its inclination towards suspending classes till the situation improves.



The interim vice-chancellor (V-C) Buddhadeb Sau had asked the departments to discuss and inform of their stance in continuing offline classes or shifting to hybrid mode considering the number of dengue cases in the varsity.

However, according to sources, most of the departments have shown verbal inclination towards offline classes, reasoning that suspension may lead to lag in completion of the course.

The departments have sent their views on the situation to Registrar Snehamanju Basu, who according to a source will compile it and submit it to the interim V-C on October 3. The interim V-C informed that the situation will be discussed on October 3 and a decision will be taken accordingly.

According to the officials, currently there are 35-40 dengue positive cases amid the university’s hostellers. In most cases, the hostellers do not come forward and report it, hence special measures like checking of temperature at hostel gates are conducted to ensure that they are able to keep a track of the situation.

Regular visits are also being made by medical professionals to hostels, where they are coordinating with the hostel superintendents.

Recently, a 23-year-old student of the university died of dengue while two others who were staying in the hostel were admitted to a hospital.

An advisory was also issued by the university which asked students not to let mosquitoes breed in their surroundings and keep doors and windows covered with mosquito mesh. The university authorities were mulling over the possibility of introducing hybrid classes till Durga Puja holidays considering the dengue situation in the varsity. Buddhadeb Sau earlier said that the medical superintendent proposed that it would be better if the hostels were vacated.