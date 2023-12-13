Amdanga: Real estate dealer’s vehicle shot at
Kolkata: A real estate businessman’s vehicle was shot at on Sunday night at Amdanga in North 24-Parganas. Sources said Sheikh Farid Hasan of Sikira area in Amdanga was a Trinamool Congress leader who recently quit politics and began dealing in land.
On Sunday night, around 11:45 pm, while entering his house he heard a gunshot. On Monday morning he spotted bullet holes on the back of his car. A complaint was lodged at the Amdanga Police Station. Sheikh claimed that he was attacked twice earlier when he was active in politics.
Police are trying to trace the accused persons.
