All sensitive booths to be covered by the Central forces: SEC sources

Kolkata: The State Election Commission (SEC) has given the green signal to deploy half a section of force in each polling booth. All the sensitive booths will be covered by the Central forces, sources in the SEC stated. There are a total of 61,636 polling booths in Bengal out of which 4,834 have been declared sensitive. Around 7.84 per cent of the total booths are sensitive as declared by the SEC.



Murshidabad has the highest number of sensitive booths in the state, amounting to 541 out of a total of 5,438 while in Nadia there are 373 sensitive booths out of a total of 3,896 booths.

Cooch Behar has 317 sensitive booths out of 2,385 and Birbhum has 228 out of 2,768 booths.

According to the SEC, in Bankura, there are a total of 3,100 polling booths out of which 116 booths are sensitive. Alipurduar has a total of 1,212 booths with 25 having been earmarked as sensitive while South Dinajpur has 84 sensitive booths out of 1,223 booths. Malda has a total of 3,035 polling booths out of which 270 have been stated to be sensitive.

In Darjeeling, there are 27 sensitive booths out of a total of 514. In Hooghly, there are a total of 3,851 booths out of which 209 are sensitive. There are around 353 sensitive booths out of a total of 3,031 booths.

In Jalpaiguri, there are 1,660 booths in total out of which 74 are sensitive booths.

Jhargram has a total of 1,045 booths out of which 45 are sensitive booths while Kalimpong has 263 total polling booths out of which eight are sensitive. In North 24-Parganas, there are a total of 4,532 booths out of which 258 are sensitive while West Midnapore has 305 sensitive booths out of 3,867.

East Midnapore has 4,128 booths out of which 356 are sensitive while Purulia has 2,405 booths out of which 253 are said to be sensitive. South 24-Parganas has 502 sensitive booths out of a total of 6,226 booths. According to the SEC, the polling stations having one or two booth premises will see a deployment of half a section of the force.

There will be four personnel in half the section, including an officer. The polling stations which have three to four booths will have a deployment of one section of the force. There will be nine personnel, including an officer. In case of five to six booths, there will be a deployment of one and a half sections and seven and above booth premises will see two sections of the forces. Each strong room will have a deployment of one company of the Central forces.