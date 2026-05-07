All old cases will be reopened after BJP forms govt: Suvendu

Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday asserted that all old cases would be reopened and justice ensured after the formation of the BJP government in West Bengal, while urging party workers to maintain peace and avoid immediate victory celebrations.



Addressing party workers and supporters in Nandigram in East Midnapore district, Adhikari said he would vacate one of the two Assembly seats he won within 10 days, with the final decision to be taken by the party leadership.

“I will vacate one seat within 10 days. The party will decide which one I retain. I will not forget my responsibility towards the people of Bhabanipur and Nandigram,” he said.

The BJP leader also warned that “unruly elements and hooligans” would face strict action within four months after the new government assumes office. Thanking voters for their support, Adhikari reiterated his commitment towards development in Nandigram and promised improvements in drinking water supply, healthcare and educational infrastructure. He also claimed that the BJP would remain in power in the state for “100 years”.

Recalling the role of party workers during his political struggle, Adhikari said he would not forget the “atrocities” allegedly faced by BJP workers during the Trinamool Congress regime and assured legal action against those responsible.

“I was part of the 2011 ‘poribartan’ and now I am part of the real change,” he said.

Referring to alleged harassment by the previous administration, Adhikari claimed CID officers had targeted his elderly parents and police personnel had been deployed at his MLA office in Nandigram. He further alleged that he had to secure an order from the Calcutta High Court to pay tribute to martyrs in Gokulnagar and Sonachura.

“Everything will be addressed legally,” he said.

Urging restraint among supporters, Adhikari said victory celebrations should be held only after May 9 and with proper police permission.

Later, outside the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, he claimed that many voters in Bhowanipore were able to cast their votes “after 15 years” and thanked the Election Commission of India. Commenting on sporadic violence reported from parts of the state, Adhikari said such incidents were “nothing compared” to the violence witnessed after the 2021 Assembly and 2023 Panchayat elections, while maintaining that BJP leaders had consistently appealed for peace.