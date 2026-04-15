Alipurduar’s linguistic diversity drives multilingual election campaign

Alipurduar: Home to people from as many as 101 linguistic groups, Alipurduar district is witnessing a unique trend as election campaigning intensifies—candidates switching between multiple languages to connect with voters.



Often described as a ‘Mini India’ for its rich diversity, the district’s five Assembly constituencies present a complex linguistic landscape. As candidates move from one village to another, they frequently adapt their language to effectively communicate with different communities, making multilingual campaigning a defining feature of this election season.

During a recent campaign in the Mendabari area under the Kalchini Assembly Constituency, Trinamool Congress candidate Birendra Bara Oraon was heard addressing locals in an unfamiliar dialect saying, “Nong thong mana mabroi dong, angno vote ho”. The effort drew a warm response from residents.

Later, Oraon said: “I do not know the Mech language. With the help of a party worker, I conveyed greetings and sought support from the people.”

Across the district’s 64 tea gardens, Sadri, Nepali and Bengali are widely spoken. Each tea garden—and even individual labour lines—hosts communities with distinct linguistic identities. Languages such as Rajbanshi, Rabha, Mech and Bodo are also spoken in various suburbs. In Totopara under the Madarihat Assembly Constituency, residents speak the Toto language, while the Dukpa language is prevalent in parts of Buxa Duar. Although Bengali is common in the district headquarters, the linguistic profile changes significantly in rural and interior regions.

Candidates often learn basic phrases in local languages to build rapport but largely rely on Bengali, Hindi, Sadri and Nepali as link languages. In many cases, local booth-level leaders play a crucial role in bridging communication gaps.

Trinamool Congress candidate Suman Kanjilal said: “I campaign in Bengali, but outside the town I switch to Hindi. To understand people’s concerns, I often depend on local party workers.” Meanwhile, candidates like Bishal Lama have been seen campaigning in Nepali in Gorkha-dominated areas, reflecting the need for linguistic adaptability. Renowned anthropologist Pramod Nath explained: “In India, linguistic groups are broadly classified into four major families—Indo-Aryan, Dravidian, Austric and Mongoloid. Significantly, people from all four groups reside in Alipurduar.”

He added that linguistic surveys following the 1961 Census identified 101 mother tongues in the undivided Jalpaiguri district. “Even today, this diversity continues to define the region’s social fabric,” Nath said.