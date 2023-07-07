Akasa Air launches direct flights b/w Mumbai & Kolkata

Kolkata: Akasa Air, the low-budget airline backed by late stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is starting direct flights between Mumbai and Kolkata on July 7. This new route aims to cater to the growing demand for air travel between these two major cities in India.

In addition to the Mumbai-Kolkata route, Akasa Air also connects Kolkata with two other destinations, Bengaluru and Guwahati.

In response to increased demand, Akasa Air has ramped up its frequency between Delhi and Ahmedabad too, now offering two daily flights on this route.

Earlier, refuting rumours circulating on social media, Akasa Air has denied any claims of a decrease in capacity or the departure of cabin crew members to other domestic carriers.

“The speculation on cabin crew resignations at Akasa is factually incorrect and baseless as is the statement on the reduction of capacity. In fact, the reality is quite the opposite,” it said in the statement on Thursday.

Additionally, the airline plans to add 500 more employees to its current workforce of 3,000, as it prepares for its upcoming entry into the international market.

Vinay Dube, founder and CEO of Akasa Air, in a statement, emphasised the airline’s positive trajectory, stating: “At Akasa, we have one of the lowest attrition rates and the fastest-growing network in the industry. Today, we have 3000 employees and expect to grow to approximately 3,500 employees in 2023.”