Air India plane’s engine blade found damaged after landing in Kolkata

KOLKATA: One of the engine blades of an Air India plane was found to be damaged after it landed in Kolkata on Monday morning, officials said.



They suspect that the damage was caused by a bird hit.

A blade on the right engine of the plane, Airbus A320, that arrived in the city from Mumbai, was found to be bent during checks after boarding was complete for its return journey, officials said.

Air India flight AI675 landed in Kolkata around 8.20 am, after taking off from Mumbai at 6.16 am, officials informed.

For its return journey to Mumbai, a total of 119 passengers boarded the plane (AI676) from Kolkata. There were also six cabin crew on the plane, which was preparing to take off when the damage was detected, officials added.

The passengers were made to deboard the plane, which then underwent repairs. The passengers went to Mumbai on the same flight around 1 pm, officials added.