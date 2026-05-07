After poll debacle, Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb offers to resign

Siliguri: Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb has expressed his desire to step down from his post following a significant electoral defeat, while also grappling with mounting personal financial challenges.



Deb, a senior leader of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), lost to BJP candidate Shankar Ghosh by a record margin of 73,192 votes in the Siliguri Assembly Constituency. In the aftermath of the loss, Deb had initially raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the voting process, indirectly pointing towards possible EVM tampering.

On Wednesday, Deb visited the Siliguri Municipal Corporation’s office and signed several official files. However, the usual public crowd at the office was noticeably absent. During discussions with a few councillors, he reportedly stated, “I do not wish to continue as

Mayor.” His remark left those present surprised.

Speaking on the matter, Deb said he would convey his wishes to the party supremo. “I have some personal wishes and views which I want to share with the party leaders and party Supremo. I will follow the instructions given by the party leaders,” he said.

Earlier in the day, several Trinamool leaders—including Chairman Pratul Chakraborty, Mayor-in-Council members, and councillors —visited Deb at his residence. Party workers and leaders also met him throughout the day, discussing post-election developments and reports of alleged attacks on party offices and workers in several areas.

“I have seen 1977 and 2011, and now 2026. After being in a system for 15 years, it will take time to adjust. Tough times are ahead and though I may not hold power, I have no regrets,” Deb added. He further added that he believes he lost to a mechanised system, reiterating his concerns about the electoral process.

Meanwhile, newly elected MLA Shankar Ghosh clarified that the BJP has no immediate plans to dissolve existing municipal boards. “The current boards will continue to function until their term ends,” he said. In another political setback for the Trinamool Congress, defeated candidate from the Dabgram-Fulbari Constituency Ranjan Shil Sharma announced that he would not contest in future councillor elections after losing to BJP’s candidate Shikha Chatterjee by a margin of 97,715 votes.