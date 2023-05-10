After Min steps in, Bengal girl evacuated from Manipur

kolkata: Family members of Dishari Biswas who went to Manipur for study and returned home have expressed sincere gratitude to the Bengal Chief Minister for her initiative to bring back the students who got stuck amidst volatile situations in Manipur.



Dishari, a resident of New Barrackpore in North 24-Parganas managed to get back home following the state government’s initiatives.

The family members of the girl contacted senior minister Chandrima Bhattacharya to bring back the girl. Bhattacharjee informed the matter to the Chief Minister. After the girl’s return home, Bhattacharjee went to her house.

Chief Minister on Monday termed the volatile situation in Manipur a ‘man-made’ problem.

Banerjee on Monday said that the BJP leaders should have visited the North-East state rather than emphasising on political campaigning in the current context with people getting killed in the violence-hit state. She also requested the Manipur government to make arrangements for the safe passage of people from other states, including Bengal, particularly those stranded in remote areas to the airport so that they can be brought back safely to their home state.

After receiving distress calls at the Nabanna control room, 18 Students of Bengal studying at the College of Agriculture, Central Agricultural University, Imphal were evacuated by the Bengal government at its cost.

Most of the students from Bengal who got stuck have been brought back.