After 8 months, B’desh resumes import of green chillies from India

BALURGHAT: Facing an acute shortage of green chillies, Bangladesh has resumed imports from India after an eight-month hiatus. The country’s Commerce Ministry on Monday granted permission to import green chillies from India, prompting exporters to begin shipments through the Hili Land Port in South Dinajpur.



Indian traders welcomed the move, expressing optimism over the revival of cross-border trade. Green chilli exports from India to Bangladesh through Hili had continued until December 2025 before coming to a halt.

The resumption comes as Bangladesh grapples with severe disruptions in agricultural production caused by heavy monsoon rains and floods in several regions. The resulting shortfall in supply has pushed retail prices of green chillies to around Rs 300 per kg, triggering public discontent over soaring food prices.

To stabilise the market, the Bangladesh government approved imports with a 40 per cent import duty and a minimum import value of USD 400 per tonne. Authorities have reportedly authorised 10 importers to procure a total of 2,900 tonnes of green chillies through the Hili border.

Following the clearance, Indian exporters and Bangladeshi importers finalised trade agreements and consignments began moving across the border from Monday afternoon.

Pannalal Banik, a C&F agent at Hili Land Port, said four truckloads of green chillies were exported to Bangladesh on Monday evening. “Full-scale exports started from Tuesday morning. Trade activity at Hili had been sluggish for quite some time. The resumption of green chilli exports has brought a ray of hope for businesses at the land port,” he said.

Traders on both sides of the border expect the renewed exports to ease the supply crunch in Bangladesh while boosting commercial activity at the Hili Land Port.