After 19 yrs, state-level table tennis championship to be held in Siliguri

siliguri: With the aim of reviving Table Tennis in this region, a state-level table tennis championship will be held in Siliguri after a long gap of about 19 years.



The Bengal State Table Tennis Association with the sponsorship by the Siliguri Rotary Club Uttarayan will organise the championship.

The competition will be organised at both junior and senior levels.

Mantu Ghosh, Arjuna awardee, informed about the championship on Friday.

The championship will be divided into two parts. The first tournament will be held for the juniors.

It will be organised at Tufani Sangha club in Bharatnagar in Siliguri.

There will be under 13 and under 15 boys and girls games on four tables. The game will continue from May 7 to May 12.

The second tournament will be played from June 14 to June 19.

There will be under 17, under 19 and senior games. Altogether, 1300 to 1400 players will participate in the tournament from different districts.