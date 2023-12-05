Adi Ganga embankment beautification to be completed in next 2 years, says Hakim

Kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim has assured that beautification of the embankments of the Adi Ganga is likely to be completed in next two years while pointing out that nets are being installed to prevent dumping of garbage there.



On being asked if citizens are not adhering to instructions of the KMC in not dumping wastes at the Adi Ganga (Tolly Nullah), Hakim said: “Most people have stopped dumping garbage there. There are always exceptions. In this case too, someone or the other is continuing to violate the rules. Hence, we have decided to install nets throughout the stretch to prevent this menace.”

This year, KMC took up the work to install high iron net fencing on all 33 bridges across Tolly Nullah to stop disposal of garbage in the Adi Ganga. Fences were erected on Kalighat Bridge and Kalitala Bridge at Bansdroni. It was also installed on Karunamoyee Bridge in Tollygunge and on Shahid Jatin Das Setu on Chetla Central Road. Construction was also taken up on both flanks of Dhono Dhanye Setu on DL Khan Road, among others.

He said: “Beautification work is already afoot. It will take about two years for the work to get completed.”