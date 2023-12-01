Add’l Metro services on Sunday for Kolkata Police recruitment exam

Kolkata: Metro Railway will run four additional services on Sunday for the sake of the job aspirants appearing for the Constable and Lady Constable Recruitment Examination of Kolkata Police.



The first additional services will leave Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash at 7 am while the second will leave from both ends at 7:15 am.

After the four additional services are over, normal Metro services will resume from 9 am. The timing of the last Metro services will also remain unchanged.