Absence of graph paper won’t affect evaluation: Board prez

KOLKATA: There was confusion among students appearing for the Madhyamik examination on Thursday with non availability of graph paper during Mathematics examination.



Students claimed that no graph paper was provided despite the fact that a question related with use of graph was set.

Ramanuj Ganguly, president of WBBSE in a press note clarified that absence of graph paper forcing the examinees to do the computation and drawing in their respective answer scripts would not affect the evaluation score.

“The deputy secretary (Examination) WBBSE has been already asked to submit a report regarding the matter by March 4,” Ganguly said.

After going through the question carrying 4 marks regarding use of graph paper, the examinees expected that they should be given the same.

However, there was no supply of graph paper along with answer scripts to the examination venues.

However, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) which conducts the Madhyamik examination on learning about the same instructed all the venues to ask students to do the same in their respective answer scripts.

Ganguly further added that the question paper setter and moderator did not mention in their note that graph paper would be necessary so it was not despatched along with blank answer scripts of the examination.

“The students have been told by their respective schools that they will be provided with graph paper during board examination if related question is set. It is possible to work out the particular

question in answer script, but it needs a lot of practice,” pointed out a Mathematics teacher of a state sponsored school

in Kolkata.