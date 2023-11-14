About 826 held for bursting banned firecrackers, disorderly conduct

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police arrested 826 persons from across the city on Sunday for allegedly bursting banned fire crackers and for disorderly conduct, and seized about 653 kg crackers.



According to the police report, till 8 pm since Sunday evening, only 9.5 kg of banned firecrackers were seized and 22 people were arrested for disorderly conduct. No one was arrested for bursting banned firecrackers till 8 pm. After that cops reportedly started receiving complaints and accordingly took action which included intensifying vigilance in a few specific areas.

As per the figure of arrest and banned firecracker seizure provided by the Kolkata Police, violations increased after 8 pm. According to the data, from 8 pm till 12 am, 422 more persons were arrested including 273 people for bursting banned firecrackers and 149 people for disorderly conduct. Also, police seized 404.5 kg more banned firecrackers. Late on Sunday after 12 am, police seized about 211 kg of banned firecrackers and nabbed 382 more people, including 88 persons. About 294 persons were nabbed for disorderly conduct.

Kolkata Traffic Police prosecuted 485 motorists till late on Sunday night since evening. Among the total number of prosecutions, 250 two-wheeler riders were prosecuted for not wearing helmets and 89 motorists for rash driving. Also 83 people were prosecuted for drunken driving and 63 motorists for other traffic norms violations.

Bidhannagar City Police also seized a good quantity of banned firecrackers and arrested 167 persons. Also, traffic cops had conducted a special drive and prosecuted 202 errant motorists for violating traffic rules, including 59 for violating traffic signals and 26 two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmets.