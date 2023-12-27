About 809 motorists prosecuted by Bidhannagar Police in 2 days

Kolkata: Bidhannagar City Police prosecuted 809 motorists on Christmas eve and on Christmas day across its jurisdiction.



Also, 161 persons were arrested in two days, including 150 persons as preventive measures and 11 in specific cases across the Bidhannagar City Police jurisdiction.

According to sources, about 3500 police personnel were deployed in each of the two days. Apart from police personnel in plain cloth, extra police force was deployed in major crowd pulling spots like Eco Park, Nicco Park, Lake Town Poush Parban and Christmas Carnival. The challenge for the cops was to ensure smooth movement of vehicles across the Biswa Bangla Sarani and VIP Road as many people going to the airport avail these two routes.

Police sources informed that as the majority of people avail VIP Road, special measures were taken to keep the traffic moving always. “The steps which were taken during the Pujas were also applied. Pedestrian movement was controlled using barricades and ropes for smooth and safe crossover,” said a senior police officer.

Apart from day-long police vigil, special patrolling vans were deployed at night to prevent any untoward incident. Also, night-long vehicle checking was done to ensure safety of residents under the Bidhannagar City Police jurisdiction.