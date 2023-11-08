About 500 trainers in state to be trained by state transport directorate

Kolkata: Around 500 trainers of all motor training schools in the state will be trained under the ‘Refreshers Training’ programme conducted by the state Transport Directorate on Tuesday. It will be conducted every year from now on, a senior Transport official said.



This year, the training will be given in three parts. The first part of the training was conducted on Tuesday in Kolkata. Next session will be held at Durgapur on November 24 for the trainers of Burdwan, Bankura, Purulia and Birbhum. For North Bengal districts, the training will take place on

December 1.

The state Transport directorate’s target was to train 300 motor school trainers on Tuesday at Ahindra Mancha in Chetla Central Road but 375 trainers turned up for the programme.

The motor school trainers in the state should be given refresher training keeping in mind the technological advancements being introduced in newer vehicles, said Mayor Firhad Hakim, while addressing the trainers. Under the programme, training will be given on quality development of training in driving. Simulators will be provided in the initial phase of training.

State Transport director Dibyendu Das said that the refresher training will be held every year. “The training for South Bengal districts are being conducted in Kolkata, training for North Bengal districts will be conducted in Siliguri and for districts including Midnapore and Purulia will be conducted in Durgapur,” Das said.

“Why refresher training? Training on how to drive a vehicle is given but along with it their behavioural nature also needs to be focused on while training new drivers. He gave the instance of the bus accident which took place on Monday near Thakurpukur 3A Bus Stand and said that the problem was not that the drivers did not know how to drive, the problem was behaviour, which needs to be changed,” Das said. By behaviour, he meant overtaking at crowded places in order to reach a destination faster.

In the day-long programme, various state Transport officials from different ARTOs spoke on road signs and signages, as well as road marking, which according to the Transport officials is an important part and sometimes least given attention to.