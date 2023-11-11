About 253 private B.Ed colleges denied permission to admit students

Kolkata: A total of 253 private B.Ed colleges in West Bengal have been denied permission to admit students from the next academic session for lack of proper infrastructure, an official said.

The West Bengal University of Teachers’ Training, Education Planning and Administration (WBUTTEPA) denied the permission to these institutes for not adhering to the National Council of Teachers’ Education (NCTE) guidelines on ensuring proper infrastructure for teacher training, an official of the university said.

The WBUTTEPA, however, has granted consent to 350 other private B.Ed colleges to carry ahead with the teacher

training course.

The guidelines called for ensuring adequate teacher-students ratio and the private colleges were intimated about the urgency to follow this ratio before submitting applications for permission, he said.

There are over 600 private and 25 state-run B.Ed colleges in West Bengal.