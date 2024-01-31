About 24 IAS officers moved

In a major rejig on Wednesday about 24 IAS officers in the state were reshuffled or given additional charge. About 22 WBCS officers were transferred and posted as BDO, four as SDO and three as Additional District Magistrates.

Manoj Agarwal, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of Fire and Emergency Services department given additional charge of ACS of Information Technology and Electronics. Roshni Sen, ACS of Consumer Affairs and Environment given additional charge of Fisheries. Among principal secretaries Prabhat Kumar Mishra, who holds the charge of Irrigation and Waterways, & Water Resources Investigation department, was given additional charge of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (PAR) department.

Binod Kumar, Commissioner of Kolkata Municipal Corporation and CEO KMDA has been assigned additional charge of principal secretary of Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education (MA & ME) and Correctional Administration department. Ghulam Ali Ansari, secretary MA & ME department, has been given additional charge of Commissioner Malda division and chairman of West Bengal Minority Development and Finance Corporation

Avanindra Singh, secretary of Fisheries department shifted as Divisional Commissioner Burdwan division while J P Meena, secretary of Correctional Administration and PAR department, transferred as Divisional Commissioner Presidency Division. Shubhanjan Das, secretary in Health department was transferred as DEO (District Election Officer) of Kolkata (North) while Devi Prasad Karanam, secretary Finance department has been given additional charge of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Enforcement (DRI & E), among other changes.