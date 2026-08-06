About 1,757-page chargesheet against Sabyasachi Dutta

Kolkata: Bidhannagar City Police has submitted a massive 1,757-page chargesheet against the former Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Chairman, Sabyasachi Dutta, at the third Additional District Judge Court, Barasat on Wednesday.



The legal document linked to a case registered in the Bidhannagar North police station on charges of extortion was filed on the 57th day from his arrest. The prosecution has also filed an appeal for a custody trail of Dutta and his associate Bidyut Ganguly.

On Wednesday, both Dutta and Ganguly had appealed for bail at the Barasat Court. Though Ganguly was granted an interim bail, Dutta’s bail petition was rejected.

According to sources, in the chargesheet, Dutta and Ganguly have been made the accused under sections 308 (extortion) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections 12 (punishment for abetment of offences) and 13 (criminal misconduct by a public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. In the chargesheet, statements of 41 witnesses were recorded.

It may be mentioned that Dutta was arrested in connection with a case registered against him at the Bidhannagar North police station, based on a complaint filed by a businessman identified as Madhusudan Chakraborty. It was alleged that the TMC leader had extorted about Rs 1.05 crore from him in 2018. Chakraborty had also alleged that he was threatened to be killed as well.