About 16 roads restricted to goods vehicle from Nov 12 to 13

Kolkata: To ensure an incident-free Diwali and Kali Puja, the state has taken several steps, including traffic restrictions and police deployment, and is also keeping a tab on the bursting of illegal firecrackers.



Movement of all types of goods vehicles not carrying Kali Puja idol, except vehicles carrying emergency goods and port-oriented vehicles till 4 pm, have been restricted by Kolkata Police on 16 roads across the city from 8 am on November 12 to 4 am on November 13 for Kali Puja.

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board will operate a control room — no. 1800 345 3390 — from 5 pm till midnight on November 12 at Paribesh Bhawan. Drone surveillance and mobile teams will be in operation at various hotspots in Kolkata and its adjacent areas.

Kolkata Police have made specific arrangements from November 12 and 15 (the day of Kali Puja till immersion). The vehicular traffic on ten thoroughfares will be regulated from 4 pm on November 12 to 4 am on November 13.

Apart from this, Kolkata Police has marked 24 roads where no vehicles will be allowed to be parked between 4 pm on November 12 to 4 am on November 13.

The city police also made a special traffic arrangement around Kalighat Kali Temple from 5 am to 11 am on November 12. Again, the same arrangement will be in place from 5 pm to 4 am on November 13.

The roads like Kalighat Road (on the west), Rashbehari Avenue (on the south), Sadananda Road (on the east) and Hazra Road (on the north) will be closed for all kinds of vehicular movement. The Kali Temple Road between Haldarpara Road and Kalighat Road will also be closed to vehicular traffic.

For the immersion days starting from November 14 till 4 am on November 16, special arrangements have been made in all the ghats on the bank of River Hooghly. Seven roads in North Kolkata will be closed for all vehicular movements between 4 pm and 3 am starting from November 13 to November 16, except for property line vehicles.

Kolkata Police also marked 26 roads as routes for the immersion vehicles.

Apart from this, arrangements have also been made by the Metro and Eastern Railway to ensure a smooth commute for the passengers. Metro will run two special services in the North-South corridor, which will leave from Kavi Subhash at 10 pm and Dakshineswar at 10 pm. A total of 132 services will be plied on the day.

ER will also run nine additional suburban services on the day. Till 2 pm, all local trains will follow the Sunday timetable but thereafter all trains will have stoppages at all stations, including Halts and Flags station.