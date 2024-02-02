About 16 candidates selected for civil services interview

Kolkata: Sixteen candidates from the Satyendranath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre (SNTCSSC) have been selected for a job interview of the All India Civil Services. Eight of these students are Bengalees while the remaining speak other languages.



Last year, 15 candidates sat for the personality test of the coveted exam and out of them seven made it to the final list of UPSC CSE 2022. The Union Public Service Commission declared the UPSC IAS Final result of the year 2022 on May 2023.

Chaitanya Khemani from Siliguri secured an all-India rank of 158. Ishan Sinha from Kolkata stood 234.

Rishabh Singh from Kolkata secured 294th rank. Akanksha Jha from Kolkata secured 371 rank. Md. Burhan Zaman from Kolkata secured the 768th rank. Priyanka Mondal from Pailan, Bishnupur secured the 802 spot and Sourab Das from Chandannagar, Hooghly stood 815.

SNTCSSC was launched by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to provide training at a minimum cost to the youths of the state who choose to take the UPSC-conducted Civil Services Examination.

The study centre has already started organising seminars at institutions that offer undergraduate and postgraduate studies in Kolkata and other urban areas for awareness among students regarding civil service.