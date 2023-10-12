About 120 Ayush dispensaries to come up across state

State Health department has taken initiative to set up around 120 Ayush OPDs across the state with North 24-Parganas getting the highest number of such units among the districts.

An order was issued by the state Health department saying that among the total 120 OPDs, there will be 70 homoeopathic dispensaries, 40 Ayurvedic and 10 Unani dispensaries. North 24-Parganas will receive 9 homeopathic units, 7 Ayurvedic and 1 Unani unit. According to the order, Kolkata will get 10 homoeopathic units and 5 Ayurvedic units. Bengal currently has 296 Ayurvedic dispensaries.

The main purpose of the move is to ensure better Ayush services to more people in the villages. A senior state government official of the Ayush wing said the Health department has a plan to set up around 600 Ayush health and wellness centres within 2024-25.

The existing number of Ayush facilities across the state remains below 300.

The Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMoHs) in all the districts have been asked to identify Ayush dispensaries and sub-health centres so that they can be upgraded into Ayush Health and wellness centres with better infrastructure.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was recently signed between the state Ayush directorate and the national Ayush Mission to upgrade infrastructure of all the existing Ayush dispensaries so that more patients can be catered in the Ayush Health and Wellness Centres (HWC). A robust IT platform will also be set up for the management of e-health.

Meanwhile, the Health department has already directed all the District Magistrates (DMs) and also the chief medical officers of health in the districts to deploy Yoga instructors in all the Ayush health and wellness centres.

A recent order has been issued urging these centres to deploy yoga instructors on a contractual or temporary basis. There will be a selection committee in each district. The committee will consist of DMs, CMoH, DMO Ayush and an expert from the

Yoga Council.