About 12 roads out of bounds for vehicles today

Kolkata: Many roads in the heart of the city will be closed for vehicular movement from the wee hours of January 21, (Sunday) owing to the Safe Drive Save Life (SDSL) Half Marathon organised by the Kolkata Police (KP) to spread awareness among people about road safety.



As per the arrangements made by the traffic wing of the city police, Red Road has been closed for vehicular traffic from 10 pm on Saturday. As many as 12 roads, including Khidderpore Road, Casuarina Avenue, Lovers Lane, Queensway, Hospital Road, R. R. Avenue, AJC Flyover (Both flank), Maa Flyover (Both flank), Esplanade Ramp from bifurcation point, Ghora Pass, Shakespeare Sarani and Circus Avenue will be fully closed for vehicular movement while three roads, Mayo Road, J. L. Nehru Road and Outram Road will be shut as and when required basis.

South bound vehicles on Red Road will be diverted along Kingsway and Strand Road. East bound vehicles of Maa Flyover from Park Circus Seven Point crossing will be diverted through Surawardy Avenue, Darga Road, Park Circus number 4 Bridge and Park Circus connector to reach Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass.

East-bound vehicles moving along AJC Bose Road may be diverted from AJC Bose Road and DL Khan Road crossing via DL Khan Road-Sambu Nath Pandit crossing-Harish Mukherjee or ATM Road while and Northbound vehicles along Belvedere Road may be

diverted towards the west along AJC Bose Road.

Southbound traffic along Old Court House Street will be diverted towards East on Esplanade Row East from the junction of Government Place East and Esplanade Row East crossing.

South-bound vehicles of EM Byepass which generally avail Maa Fly Over for westbound movement will be diverted towards Parama Island to avail Park Circus connector.

This apart, both bond vehicular movement on Park Street will be allowed up to 8 am or till completion of the marathon.

Vehicular traffic may also be diverted from any of the arterial roads and feeder roads along the line of route of the marathon as and when considered necessary by the on duty traffic cops.