About 10,000 tribals to be given benefits of several govt schemes

Alipurduar: The Alipurduar district administration has made special preparations ahead of the World Tribal Day, which will be observed today. The celebrations are planned in three tea gardens across the district, including Madhu Tea Garden in Kalchini block, Kohinoor in Kumargram block, and Dimdima Tea Garden in Madarihat Birpara block. Approximately 10,000 tribal individuals are expected to be handed over benefits of several government schemes during the event.



Each of the three tea gardens will distribute 250 ‘dhamsa madals’ (traditional drums) to tribal folk artists. Additionally, services such as Kanyashree, caste certificates, loans to tribal self-help groups, and various other government services will be provided. Cultural performances and events are also scheduled. Officials from the district administration, prominent public figures along with well-known social workers will also be present. Over 95 per cent of tribal population resides in tea plantations and forests in North Bengal and the tea belt is home to a significant number of tribal communities. Questions are being raised regarding the role of the BJP-led Central government in addressing tribal concerns over the past three years. In contrast, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has consistently introduced different projects aimed at safeguarding the interests of tribes in Bengal.

Initiatives such as ‘Jay Johar’ pension, expedited issuance of tribal caste certificates, and land leases for tea plantation workers have been rolled out.

Issues related to education, culture, economic and social development, environment, and healthcare for tribal communities have been addressed. More information about these development efforts will be presented during the official World Tribal Day programme. “As part of individual initiatives in conjunction with World Tribal Day, a health check-up and blood donation camp will take place throughout the day at Majherdabri Tea Garden near the district headquarters,” said Chinmoy Dhar, the garden’s manager. Alipurduar district Magistrate, Surendra Kumar Meena, said: “Various social schemes introduced by the state government will be extended to beneficiaries through official ceremonies at the three gardens. Tribal folk artists will receive musical instruments. The district administration is committed to observing the day with utmost respect and dignity.”