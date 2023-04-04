Abhishek to stage sit-in protest in Delhi today

Kolkata: After the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee’s dharna in Kolkata, the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will be leading a sit-in demonstration along with other party MPs, on Wednesday, in New Delhi to protest against the withholding of funds by the Central government for 100 days work in Bengal.



It is learnt that the decision was made based on instructions from Mamata Banerjee who clarified during her recent 31-hour dharna in Kolkata that if the Central government continues to ignore the demands of Bengal then TMC will go for a sit-in protest in Delhi.

The dharna in Delhi will be held on Wednesday from 11 am to 5 pm.

The decision was taken following a meeting convened by Abhishek on Monday. The dharna will be staged outside the office of Giriraj Singh, Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj. The primary reason for the dharna is the Centre continuing to allegedly deprive Bengal of the funds for 100 days work under the MGNREGA scheme.

The TMC supremo has highlighted that the Central government owes Bengal about Rs 7000 crore for the 100 days work. The party has criticised the Modi government for deliberately depriving Bengal while clearing funds for other states.

Taking a dig at the Bengal BJP leaders during her dharna, Banerjee alleged: “A handful of people keep visiting Delhi demanding that the funds for 100 days work and roads should be stopped before Panchayat elections to ensure political benefit. This money is the right of the MGNREGA workers and the Modi government is illegally withholding it.”

It has also been highlighted by the TMC supremo that Bengal got first place for 100 days work five times and was number one in the country for four years in a row for Gramin Sadak Yojna under the same Central government. She said that the Modi government has sent about 151 teams to Bengal. “Had the money that was spent by the Centre for sending these teams been instead given to the poor people, it would have eased their woes,” she said.

Political observers believe that the BJP is deliberately building pressure on the ruling party in Bengal ahead of the Panchayat elections, hoping to dent TMC’s vote share in the rural polls.