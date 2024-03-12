Abhishek to kick off poll campaign from Jalpaiguri on March 14

Jalpaiguri: Hosting heavy weights regularly, Jalpaiguri district has suddenly become the political hotbed of North Bengal. While Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will attend a government programme in Fulbari, Jalpaiguri on March 13, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, is all set to kick off the election campaign from this district on March 14. The event will be held at the Maynaguri Town Club Ground.



Jalpaiguri district TMC president, Mahua Gope, stated: “Abhishek Banerjee will attend an election campaign meeting on March 14, arriving by helicopter. The event is scheduled to commence at 2 pm. The recent elections, including the Dhupguri Assembly by-election, was a clear indication of TMC being the choice of the people. Moreover, the party’s candidate, Nirmal Chandra Roy, is widely accepted. This suggests that the Lok Sabha vote will go in favour of Trinamool.” Trinamool workers emphasised that the Chief Minister has fulfilled all the promises made so far, with the declaration of Dhupguri as a sub-division being a notable example.

TMC workers are optimistic that the Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha seat will swing in favour of the party, given the overall situation in the district and various measures taken by the TMC government in the state.

The Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha seat was once held by the Left, but it shifted to TMC in the 2014 elections when candidate Bijay Chandra Barman defeated the Left candidate. However, in the last election, Bijay lost to BJP candidate Jayanta Kumar Roy by about 1,84,000 votes.

Over the past five years, the MP Local Area Development (MP-LAD) funds have not been allocated for the district’s development. Instead, the BJP has angered the public by withholding funds for MGNREGS work and government housing schemes. Numerous promises regarding tea gardens have been left unfulfilled, while the state government granted land ‘Pattas’ to tea workers.

Moreover, the BJP is yet to announce the name of the contender for the Jalpaiguri seat which results in a headstart for the TMC. Additionally, it is alleged that the Jalpaiguri MP was preoccupied with Railway matters, failing to address the concerns of the common people.