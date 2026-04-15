Abhishek sets target of 230 seats at party workers’ meet

Kolkata: With the first phase of polling just a week away, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee late on Tuesday evening held a virtual meeting with the party candidates who are going to contest the election on phase I.

He set a target of winning the elections by 230 seats. He urged all the party leaders and workers alike to put up a united fight, keeping aside any differences.

“You have to provide a gift of 230 seats to Mamata Banerjee. To do so, you all have to put up a united fight against the BJP and the Election Commission of India (ECI). “Keep your ego away for seven days, the number of seats and vote percentage will increase,” Abhishek

told the party candidates. Senior leaders and party MPs also took part in the meeting. Sources in the party said that Banerjee, during the virtual meeting, raised the matter of issuing

specific instructions by the Election Commission of India (ECI) that vehicles of all Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and close relatives will be checked.

Earlier in the day, TMC accused the ECI of issuing specific instructions to all Flying Surveillance Teams (FSTs) deployed for the forthcoming two-phase West Bengal Assembly elections to check the vehicles of all TMC leaders and their close relatives, with the sole exception of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The vehicle check also includes Trinamool’s General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Narula Banerjee. It was learnt that Abhishek, during the virtual meeting, hinted at taking legal action in this regard.

He also raised questions as to why the BJP leaders are being spared. He also raised his voice against the arrest of Vinesh Chandel, director of IPAC.

Boosting the confidence of his party candidates, Banerjee said that despite the deletion of huge names in the name of SIR, TMC candidates will win and the party will come to power again.

Incidentally, the ruling party may take out a massive protest rally from Jadavpur Sulekha More to Gariahat against the deletion of names on March 24, a day after the first phase polls. Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is also expected to take part in the rally.