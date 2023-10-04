Abhishek moves Division Bench, seeks clarification on Justice Sinha’s Sept 29 order

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, on Tuesday, approached a Division Bench of Calcutta High Court seeking clarification of the order passed by Justice Amrita Sinha on September 29.



Banerjee, who the ED said is the CEO of Leaps and Bounds, was summoned by the Central investigating agency to appear on October 3 in connection with a probe into the alleged scam. But since he is in Delhi, therefore, the TMC MP will not be able to go for the summons.

Justice Sinha had observed that the investigating officers will take necessary steps to follow up and conclude the investigation at the earliest.

Justice Sinha further directed the ED Director to take immediate steps to engage a fresh investigating officer in the matter so that the enquiry and investigation which is scheduled on October 3 and thereafter is not hampered in any manner whatsoever.

According to media reports, it will be heard by the division bench of Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Uday Kumar on Wednesday. It has been reported that the Division Bench wanted to know whether Banerjee responded to the summons earlier, to which the lawyer representing Banerjee said that “he had”.

The matter that was to be heard on Tuesday, will now be heard on Wednesday.