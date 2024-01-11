Abhishek moves apex court against Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, on Wednesday, moved the Supreme Court for action against Calcutta High Court Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

In his appeal to the apex court, Banerjee alleged that Justice Gangopadhyay has been giving interviews about sub-judice matters which are “detrimental to the spirit of the judiciary”. Banerjee has urged the top court to ensure that the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court T S Sivagnanam takes a step against Justice Gangopadhyay. He requested shifting of the cases heard by the bench of Justice Amrita Sinha of Calcutta High Court to a special bench formed by the Chief Justice of the High Court.

Banerjee appealed to the Supreme Court to issue an order to ensure that the observations made by a Justice about the petitioners and the respondents inside or outside the court do not influence investigations. Banerjee has moved the top court apparently to ensure that Justice Gangopadhyay does not make any comments publicly regarding any sub-judice matters.

It was learnt that Banerjee also urged the intervention of the Supreme Court so that the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court form a special bench to hear the cases related to recruitment corruptions which have been transferred to Justice Amrita Sinha’s bench from Justice Gangopadhyay’s bench.

After Abhishek recently cleared the old age pension of more than 70,000 people of his Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, Justice Gangopadhyay reportedly questioned the source of the funds and asked if Abhishek will declare his assets in an affidavit and post it on social media.

Meanwhile, reacting to Abhishek’s move, Justice Gangopadhyay told the media that anyone can move a court and it would be wise to leave it to the court to decide if any case is getting influenced. Referring to the current alleged scams in the state, especially the teacher recruitment case, he said that times are also changing which is obvious from the fact that corruption has increased exponentially in present times compared to the past.