Abhishek meets Kisan Jati representatives from Bhutni

malda: With each passing day, the enthusiasm among people to catch a glimpse of Abhishek Banerjee while the leader is touring various districts as part of an outreach campaign has been growing. On Friday, the streets were once again dotted with sea of supporters even as the leader was about to wrap up his tour of Malda district. The excitement remained at its peak.



Before marching towards Murshidabad district during his ongoing Jana Sanjyog Yatra, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday met representatives of Kisan Jati hailing from Bhutni Island to listen to their demand for scheduled tribe status. It is learnt that the leader interacted with the representatives and assured them of taking up the matter.

Ashis Mandal, secretary of Kisan Jati Community, said: “He heard us with utmost patience. We handed over a file to him which contains our demands and other testimonials. He assured us of support.”

He also met the MLAs and block presidents of the party in his camp set up at Susthani More under the English Bazar Police Station. Abhishek directed them to strengthen the party organisation further by working for the party in an unbiased manner. During his visit to Malda district, the young leader received an overwhelming response from the people. The locals who were elated to catch a glimpse of their ‘beloved leader’ were also touched by his humble nature. They took to streets in large numbers to express their ‘support’ for the leader.

Dressed in tribal attire and sporting a peacock feather headgear, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee launched the ‘Jana Sanjog Yatra’ in Malda in a new Avatar on Thursday.

Enthusiasm was at its peak as the youth leader mixed freely with the swelling multitude and even played the Dhaak (traditional drums) in front of the temple. Abhishek started his Malda visit by offering puja at the Radha Govinda Temple of Nalagola in Bamangola block on Wednesday morning.

He was accorded a warm welcome to the district at the Vivekananada statue there. He started his Yatra, a political campaign, from Alipurduar and after having visited six districts arrived at Malda on Wednesday morning. As per schedule, he held a roadshow at Pakua in Habibpur block among thousands of people waving at him.